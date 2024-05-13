Expect some traffic delays on Sunday for the Lilac Run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be some road closures or traffic delays on Sunday, May 19 for the annual Lilac 5K, 10K, and Dunkin Dash on the final day of the Lilac Festival.

The race on the final day of the Lilac Festival will impact traffic on Highland Avenue, Monroe Avenue, Elmwood Avenue, and South Clinton Avenue between 8 and 11 a.m. Traffic will be impacted in both Brighton and the city.

The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. and the 10K starts at 9:30 a.m. You can sign up here and see News10NBC’s Lilac Festival guide here.