Lilac Festival returns Friday, May 10; Here’s your guide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 126th annual Rochester Lilac Festival is set to begin on Friday, May 10, filling Highland Park once again with live music, shopping, and the fragrant scent of Lilacs.

The free festival will run for 10 days in a row and end on Sunday, May 19. This year’s music lineup will include nationally-touring artists such as Rochester’s own Danielle Ponder. There will also be a kid’s zone with bounce houses and games every day. The 5K and 10K run will return on the final day.

The festival will run from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day with extended hours for the race and the parade. Here’s what you need to know:

What’s happening each day?

Friday, May 10: The opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and festival grounds will open at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday May 11: Lilac Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. with marching bands, dance troupes, popular characters, and specialty vehicles.

Saturday and Sunday, May 11 -12 and Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19: Art in the Park takes place both weekends of the festival. There will be art up the hill from the main festival site on Reservoir Ave.

Wednesday, May 15: The Lilac Festival will celebrate seniors through special activities and entertainment, aiming to foster community connection. Senior homes will have easy ADA main loop drop off and bus parking.

Sunday, May 19: The annual Lilac Run 5K, 10K and Dunkin’ Dash will take place on the final day at Highland Park. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the 10K starts at 9:30 a.m. You can sign up and see the course map here.

What are the rules for the festival?

To enter the festival, people 17 or under must be escorted by a parent or guardian at least 21 years of age, with ID required. No pets are allowed. Neither are bicycles, skateboards and in-line skates.

In addition, people can’t bring food or beverages into the festival with the exception of one sealed bottle of water. People are allowed to bring a small chair, umbrella, or blanket.

Where can people park?

The Lilac Festival has three lots available for paid parking. Parking is $7 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Parking is $10 on Saturdays and Sundays. Handicapped parking will be at 1440 South Ave.

Lot 1: Main Lot (best for main festival site). Diagonally across the street from 1111 Elmwood Ave. Elmwood Avenue is south of the Lilac Festival site. Enter from direction of Elmwood Ave./Goodman St.

Lot 2: Goodman Street Lot (best for Pansy Bed & lilacs). Located at 1065 Elmwood Avenue-along Goodman St. Enter from Elmwood Avenue or Goodman St.

Lot 3: Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship Lot 150 Sawgrass Dr. on weekends only. There is a shuttle from the lot to the festival.

What are the music headliners?

Friday, May 10: Rayland Baxter. Americana bliss that blends country, roots, and vintage pop. For fans of Fleet Foxes, The Lumineers and Jack Johnson. Supported by Left-Handed 2nd Baseman

Saturday, May 11: Butcher Brown. A genre-bending feast that blends jazz, hip-hop, and funk into an eclectic fusion. For fans of The Roots, Sly and the Family Stone, A Tribe Called Quest

Sunday, May 12: Ghost-Note. A fresh blend of afrobeat, and funk, led by Snarky Puppy’s percussion duo. For Fans of James Brown, Soulive and Thundercat. Supported by Grace Serene and the Super Clean.

Monday, May 13: Pachyman. A breezy, dub and reggae-infused experience where the artist’s Puerto Rican roots shine bright. For fans of Bob Marley, King Tubb, and Fela Kuti.

Tuesday, May 14: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Masters of high-energy swing, BBVD has been integral in revitalizing swing music for over 30 years. For fans of Louis Prima, Duke Ellington and Brian Setzer Orchestra.

Wednesday, May 15: The Skycoasters. A Rochester Institution! This nationally recognized, lively 9-piece cover band has been the life of the party for over 40 years. For Fans of Classic Rock, Funk and Pop.

Thursday, May 16: An Evening of Soul Curated by Danielle Ponder. Rochester native and nationally touring artist brings masterful songwriting, bold vocals, and soulful storytelling to the stage.

Friday, May 17: Hypnotic Brass Ensemble. An electrifying eight-piece band performance blending brass, funk, and hip-hop. For Fans of Trombone Shorty, Vulfpeck and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Saturday, May 18: Dopapod. More than just a jam band, they deliver a mind-bending blend of funk, jazz fusion, and progressive rock. For fans of STS9, Disco Biscuits and Yes.

Sunday, May 19: Trousdale. This powerful female band brings melodic and heartfelt harmonies that spread a message of self-acceptance and love. For fans of The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and HAIM.