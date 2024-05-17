Danielle Ponder, Rochester’s own singing sensation, draws huge crowd at Lilac Festival

Danielle Ponder draws huge crowd to Lilac Festival concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of people came out to see Rochester’s own Danielle Ponder headline Rochester’s Lilac Festival on a picture-perfect night Thursday.

Ponder, a lawyer turned singing sensation, drew a huge crowd at Highland Park.

Ponder left a career at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office to pursue her dream. Her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave” was released in 2022. She’s now a national touring artist who’s making Rochester proud.

Her colleagues from the Public Defender’s Office came out to support her.

“I always say an eagle gotta fly — but you know, this is our passion; public defense is important, but she can also minister to the community in different ways, and so using her voice to shed light on various aspects of our community, in our society is very important. So music fills the soul,” said Vincent French, Monroe County Public Defender’s Office diversity coordinator.

The Lilac Festival continues through Sunday. Headlining Friday night is The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, an eight-piece band that blends brass, funk, and hip-hop. Here’s our guide to the festival.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.