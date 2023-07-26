Fans cheer as Damar Hamlin jogs on field at Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game in January, jogged onto the practice field at Bills training camp in front cheering fans.

.@HamlinIsland takes the field for the first time on the first day of @BuffaloBills training camp. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/lGR3nyOYl1 — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) July 26, 2023

Wednesday was the first day of camp at St. John Fisher University. At the camp, Coach Sean McDermott says Damar is “full go” for practice but they’ll continue to work at his pace.

Damar was cleared to practice in April, months after team medics saved his life by performing CPR on the field at the Cincinnati Bengals stadium. Since then, Damar has raised awareness for the importance of learning CPR. New York State’s first mobile CPR training station is making its debut at the camp.

The 11 days of Bills training camp from July 26 through August 10. You can see a schedule and learn more here.