First round of $120 per child EBT summer benefits to expire on November 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — No Kid Hungry New York is warning families that if they received the one-time installment of $120 per child in EBT summer benefits, it’s set to expire on November 28.

Since benefits expire 122 days after the specific date the benefits were issued, only the first round of benefits will expire on the 28th.

Families can check when their benefits expire and their remaining amount available by creating an online account through this link or EBT Customer Service Center at 1-888-328-6399.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.