Flower City Union takes home championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In just their second year as a team, the Flower City Union were crowned as champions of the National Independent Soccer Association.

Rochester’s professional soccer team defeated Michigan Stars FC 1-0 on Saturday at Romeo Stadium in Michigan. Flower City took the lead after midfielder Matthew Bolduc scored in the 52nd minute.

At one point early in the season, Flower City had a losing record of 1-7. They managed to turn their season around and entered the playoffs at 8-13-3.

The Flower City Union has been on the road for the entire playoffs, beating the Los Angeles Force 2-4 in the quarterfinals and the Chattanooga FC in shootouts during the semifinals, before taking the championship home.