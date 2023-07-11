Free RPO “Around the Town” series kicks off Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra are holding four free outdoor concerts this summer in different neighborhoods across the city.

The first concert of the “Around the Town” series starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It’s at the Maplewood Rose Garden Pavilion on 24 Driving Park Ave. All concerts are on Tuesdays and begin at 6:30 p.m. Here is the schedule for this season:

July 11: Maplewood Rose Garden Pavilion, 24 Driving Park Ave (Northwest Neighborhood)

July 18: Park Avenue Green at Park & Barrington (Southeast Neighborhood)

July 25: Susan B. Anthony Square, 31 Madison Street (Southwest Neighborhood)

Aug. 1: Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center lawn, 500 Norton Street (Southwest Neighborhood)

The concert series is in partnership with the City of Rochester and multiple neighborhood associations. News10NBC has your guide to summer concert series including Party in the Park, Concerts by the Shore, Band on the Bricks, and Jazz on the Beach here.