Funeral services set to honor Greece Central School teacher killed in dump truck crash

GREECE, N.Y. — Funeral services will be held Wednesday for Jillian Branciforte, the Greece Central School District teacher who died in a car crash on Friday on Manitou Road, just two days after the start of the school year.

Officials say the dump truck overturned onto its side and crushed the car.

Her celebration of life and visitation hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bartolomeo and Perotto Funeral Home.

Memorial donations, such as flowers, can be made to Greece Olympia High School or her alma mater, St. John Fisher University.

District staff confirmed Branciforte’s death, but no further details about the crash have been released at this time.

