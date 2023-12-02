Genesee keg tree lit for the holiday season

Genesee Brew House annual keg tree lit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fan-favorite tradition is back for the holiday season in Rochester.

The Genesee Brewhouse lit up their annual keg tree Friday night, following prep work from a team of engineers and carpenters tasked with stacking all 642 empty kegs. The tree was also wrapped in 25,000 sparkling lights.

Activities started around 5 p.m. Friday at the Genesee Brew House on Cataract Street, and the tree was lit at 6:30 p.m.

Friday morning, News10NBC crews spoke with the tree’s creator and watched as the tree lighting was tested.

The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season.