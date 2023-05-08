Good Question: When will Apple Cinemas open in Pittsford?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What’s the update on Apple Cinemas? In January, News10NBC learned that Apple Cinemas was tentatively planning to open its new location in Pittsford Plaza in the spring.

Spring is here and if you drive by, you’ll notice that it’s not open yet. So one of you asked us for an update on the status of the project. Connie wants to know: “When will the old Pittsford Cinema open?”

The building that used to be Pittsford Cinema looks quiet on the outside but on the inside, it’s a different story.

“We’re installing all new speakers. We’re installing all new screens. The projectors are being brought in and installed. we have new seats going in, new floors, paint, the whole nine yards,” said Jessica Robitaille, operations manager of Apple Cinemas.

Robitaille says the cinema is getting closer to opening.

News10NBC’s Emily Putnam: “When will the cinema open?”

Robitaille: “Our timeline has been pushed off just a little bit, we want to make this just a single-phase project.”

While crews work to get the nine screens, kitchen, and bar ready for business, movie lovers can expect to see a full, pub-style menu with things like burgers, chicken tenders, and fries that you can order through a QR code at your seat.

As far as the opening date, “we don’t have a set date currently, but anticipating hopefully the middle of summer to open entirely, with the entire project done”, Robitaille says.

So mid-summer it is. Apple Cinemas is based out of Massachusetts and it has 12 locations throughout the northeast. Pittsford will be the company’s first location in New York State.

If you have a good question, send it to us at goodquestion@whec.com