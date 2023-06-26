Hegedorn’s last day in business is Thursday

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Thursday is the last day of business for an iconic Webster grocery store. Hegedorn’s Market on Ridge Road, which opened in 1953, will remain open for only a few more days.

The Hegedorn family started serving food to the Webster community back in 1936 at their dairy farm. Years later, they opened their market which has kept expanding over the decades.

In March, Hegedorn’s announced that it would close. Market Manager Jon Gonzalez explains why they decided to shut down.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to weather the storm enough, and we’re at the point right now business-wise where the competition was a little too tough, and we’re just not able to continue past June of this year,” said Gonzalez.

For some, the news of Hegedorn’s closing its doors is not only shocking but sad. Loyal customers like Melinda Gaudioso have been shopping there for decades.

“There’s always special things to come here that other stores don’t have, and they have their own baking department that has unique and special items, and their meat is wonderful,” said Gaudioso.

Karen Giacalone has been shopping there for 50 years.

“This is the only place I would ever buy meats,” said Giacalone. “This is my meat market so I’m very disappointed, but I understand.”