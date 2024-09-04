High school seniors share hopes, worries heading into the new school year

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As students head back to school this week, News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean sat down with a few high school seniors to discuss their hopes and anxieties for the upcoming school year.

First, he spoke to Hazel Roberts, a rising senior at Wilson Magnet High School in the city, and her principal Gary Reynolds.

Hazel, who spent her summer working at the courthouse, has big dreams for her future. In five years, she wants to be graduating from the Ivy League. But first, she’s focused on making the most of her senior year.

When asked what she’s looking forward to this school year, Hazel said, “This year I hope to continue to build on that forum to increase it so that when I graduate this year other kids will be like, ‘Oh yeah, I went to Wilson and I love it,’ like how all the alumni say it.”

Hazel, who helped re-establish the student council at Wilson after it was dormant for a decade, is also excited to get back into the classroom.

“I know when I went into junior year as a full IB (international baccalaureate) student I despised physics. But now I love physics and I can’t wait to get back into the classroom,” she said.

Senior year can be a whirlwind. We asked Hazel what she’s most anxious about.

“Anxious? I’m anxious a little about all the hard work going to waste. But most importantly, I’m anxious about my IB tests,” she said.

Principal Reynolds is also looking forward to the new school year and hopes to continue rebuilding the school.

“I want Wilson to be a home away from home where kids can come and feel safe,” he said.

State records show the four-year graduation rate at Wilson is 66%, about average in the city. But given a fifth year, more than eight out of ten students get their diploma.

Hazel says she wants to go to Brown University or an HBCU after graduation. Her school starts Thursday.

Next, News10NBC spoke with a senior at Hilton High School, Joey Piperni. He said in five years from now, he hopes to be graduating from college.

Joey was a sophomore in 2023 when Hilton schools went through the turmoil of repeated threats. Tuesday, he spoke to the faculty on behalf of the student council. He co-anchors the Hilton High News, and is a leader in the school.

We asked him the same question we asked Hazel. What is he anxious about?

“Um… college,” he said. “Just especially because I want to go out of state. Just finding the right community within the college.”

We asked his assistant principal the same question.

“So, for me, it’s a bit of anxiety that making sure that kids get what they need, they’re supported. And in June that they get that diploma.”

News10NBC asked the SUNY Chancellor those same questions. Like the students and principals we talked to, he’s also anxious about this year. He talked with Berkeley about the campus protests we saw last spring and he’s talking with student leaders now.

“We want to be careful that we are a place where people can voice a range of views but do so peacefully and respectfully,” said John King, SUNY Chancellor.

After a decade of declines, the SUNY enrollment is starting to go up at the colleges, universities, community colleges, and tech campuses.

Chancellor King wanted to make a point that there is still time to enroll in community colleges this semester, and you can still get financial aid.

