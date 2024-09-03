Home health aide sentenced to 6 months in jail for stealing over $62,000 from elderly woman

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. — Alpha Harris, a home health aide who stole tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly woman, was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail and five years of probation. She also has to pay back more than $62,000.

Harris overbilled Hilda McLeod and used her name and information to get a $300,000 mortgage for a home in Greece.

“Poor Hilda got taken advantage of by someone who supposedly had a lot of religion in her and thank God that the judge saw how this came out,” said a family member of McLeod.

“She did get what she deserved. Wish it was a little longer but it is what it is,” the family member added. “She’s guilty and I wish she’d gotten more jail time.”

Due to the liens on the Greece home, McLeod lost money when it was sold.

