How are first responders preparing for eclipse? News10NBC is live at Office of Emergency Management

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How are first responders preparing for the total solar eclipse, which will darken the skies over Rochester on Monday, April 8?

News10NBC TODAY spoke live with Tim Henry, manager of the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management, for answers. The region is expected to welcome up to 500,000 visitors, which could pose a challenge for transportation and emergency response.

Henry said the center has been working for over a year with local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and emergency medical services to prepare for the eclipse. He said agencies including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department have an extensive plans to respond to emergencies.

“People won’t see what those plans are or how it evolves during the day. Their goal is to maintain as best as possible traffic flow so that emergency services, that being law, fire and EMS, can continue to do the work that they do,” Henry said.