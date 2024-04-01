How prisons are preparing for the total solar eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How are prisons preparing for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8?

The New York State Department of Corrections announced its plans to cancel visitations at the nearly two-dozen facilities in the path of totality. Also, a system-wide lockdown will go into effect during the eclipse as a “safety precaution.”

A memo issued by the Department of Corrections earlier this month reportedly states that anyone in custody will be locked in their housing units between 2 to 5 p.m.

