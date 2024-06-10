Irondequoit has its DMV back

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has opened a new branch in Irondequoit.

It’s on Titus Avenue, just a few hundred feet from the old location.

News10NBC’s Emily Putnam looked into the status of the DMV in a previous Good Question.

This branch has an open-concept floor plan, new infrastructure, and new information technology.

The construction of the new location cost about $250,000 – all coming from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for both walk-ins and appointments.

More information about all of the DMV branches and locations is here.