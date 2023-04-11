Irondequoit residents debate plan to bring in charter school

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Some Irondequoit neighbors are upset over the possibility of a charter school moving to the town.

The town board reviewed plans on Monday night to renovate an existing property on East Ridge Road. The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men wants to relocate there.

School officials say it’s outgrowing its Lake Avenue location. At recent meetings, people who live in the surrounding areas have raised concerns about increased traffic and quality of life changes. The team in charge of construction addressed some of those issues.

“A traffic impact study was submitted by SRF Associates who is also on the design team,” said Alex Amering of Costich Engineering in Rochester. “They consulted with New York State DOT local representatives. They went out there to do traffic counts, created a base model for intersections in this area, and then they did a comparison looking out all the way to 2028.”

Residents also spoke at an Irondequoit Town Board meeting in February about the plans for the charter school. A public hearing is scheduled for April 24.