Josh Allen’s historic game leads to AFC Player of the Week award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Allen delivered an outstanding performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He completed 13 of 17 passes, totaling 148 yards, with no interceptions and two touchdowns.

In a historic achievement, Allen became the first NFL player to record a rushing touchdown, passing touchdown, and touchdown catch in a single game.

Since Allen surpassed Jim Kelly in total touchdowns, there has been some debate over which player is superior. News10NBC’s Ian Mills turned to his stat book for this week’s 10’s Takes:

