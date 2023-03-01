Judge will decide if man, accused of attacking Rep. Zeldin, will move to outpatient treatment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — David Jakubonis, the man accused of attacking Congressman Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in Perinton, is due in federal court on Wednesday.
Jakubonis has been at an in-patient alcohol treatment center since October. A judge will determine if he is ready to move to outpatient treatment. His appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Jakubonis is accused of pulling Zeldin by the arm to the ground as Zeldin was speaking during a campaign event in July for the race for governor. Zeldin was not injured.
RELATED:
- Man accused of attacking Zeldin was released to inpatient alcohol treatment (Oct. 19)
- Jakubonis, accused of attacking Congressman Zeldin, will remain in federal custody (Sept. 2)
- Man who attacked Congressman Zeldin is an Iraq combat veteran and Bronze Star Recipient (July 24)