Judge will decide if man, accused of attacking Rep. Zeldin, will move to outpatient treatment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — David Jakubonis, the man accused of attacking Congressman Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in Perinton, is due in federal court on Wednesday.

Jakubonis has been at an in-patient alcohol treatment center since October. A judge will determine if he is ready to move to outpatient treatment. His appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Jakubonis is accused of pulling Zeldin by the arm to the ground as Zeldin was speaking during a campaign event in July for the race for governor. Zeldin was not injured.

