‘Just a river through the backyard’: Webster couple deals with flooding aftermath

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Parts of Webster got hit hard by rain Monday afternoon, and News10NBC was there to capture the damage. News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost went back to Webster the Tuesday morning, to check out the aftermath.

Areas North of Ridge Road, particularly in West Webster, saw the most damage. One couple on Apple Orchard Lane said their basement has never flooded, in all 26 years of living in the home.

Homeowner Brett Stonewell described the moment they realized it was serious.

“We started to notice the hail… yeah, hail… pea-sized hail. Some as big as a dime, and that got our attention,” said Stonewell. “I said ,’Man, we better check it out.’ And I looked out, and the lawn was two or three inches deep. And we don’t get water here, period! We just don’t, and then next thing you know, just a river through the backyard. Went downstairs to check, and I found part of that wall that collapsed, and then the rest was history.”

Stonewell said he’s been talking to neighbors about it all day. Some folks had sewage issues or sinkholes to deal with. The couple is thankful it wasn’t worse.

Stonewell said insurance isn’t helping with the damage, and had to pay out-of-pocket for Jet Dry services.

The town of Webster isn’t working directly with homeowners. Crews from the Department of Public Works spent the day cleaning up parts of Hojack Trail.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.*