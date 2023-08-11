Lawmakers join Damar Hamlin in push to get defibrillators in high schools

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — At the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp, lawmakers joined Bills safety Damar Hamlin to announce efforts to get defibrillators in all high schools.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the plan while at the camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday. He was sporting a Bills jersey with the number three, signed by Hamlin.

Schumer said he asked Hamlin to testify before congress and is confident it will help pass the legislation.

“I asked him to come down and testify for this, which he will do. It will melt everybody’s hearts and it’ll pass like a hot knife through butter,” Schumer said.

Hamlin has raised the importance for learning CPR and how to use a defibrillator, which saved his life when he went into cardiac arrest during a game at the Cincinnati Bengals in January. At the camp, a mobile kiosk to teach hands-only CPR made its debut. The crowd gave Hamlin a heartfelt applause when he jogged onto the practice field the first day.