Legacy match-up: Amerks take on Bears in Eastern Conference Finals

HERSHEY, PENN. – The Rochester Americans will make their first appearance in an Eastern Conference Final since 2004, when they visit the Hershey Bears in the opener Tuesday of a best-of-seven series.

It’s the latest chapter in a storied rivalry between the two oldest teams in the league.

The Amerks are fresh off of a three-game sweep of the Marlies in the North Division Finals, part of a six-game winning streak overall.

With the two first two games coming on the road, Rochester head coach Seth Appert has a blueprint for handling that.

“You want to manage the puck. That doesn’t mean you want to play safe. We do not play good when we play safe. It’s not a strength of our group. It doesn’t mean we want to play safe. But you certainly want to manage the puck,” he said. “You want to make good decisions. You want to keep the crowd out of it. When we’re at home, you want to bring your crowd into the fight with you: hits, block shots, scoring chances, goals, whatever those things are. You’re on the road. You want to prevent those things.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Both Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s contests will be broadcast on MSG Network.

Tickets for games three and four are now on sale and start at $22.