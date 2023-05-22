MSG Network will carry broadcast of two Rochester Amerks playoff games

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two much-anticipated Rochester Americans playoff games will be broadcasted on TV. The channel MSG Network is carrying games one and two of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Amerks will take on the Hershey Bears of Hershey, Pennsylvania in the best-of-seven series. Game one is on Tuesday, May 23 at GIANT Center. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

The games will also be available to watch on MSG GO, which is MSG Networks’ live streaming and on-demand platform. Fans can also watch on AHLTV.

On the radio, people can listen to game coverage on The Fan Rochester, the home for all Amerks radio broadcasts featuring play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens. He’s the legendary voice of the Amerks who has been broadcasting for 37 seasons.

The first two games in the series will be in Hersey, then the Amerks come home to the Blue Cross Arena for the next two. Tickets for games three and four are now on sale and start at $22.

This marks the eighth postseason meeting between the Amerks and the Bears. Here is the schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 1| Tuesday, May 23 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 2 | Thursday, May 25 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 3 | Saturday, May 27 – Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 4 | Monday, May 29 – Hershey at Rochester | 6:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 5 | Wednesday, May 31 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*Game 6 | Friday, June 2 – Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 7 | Monday, June 5 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center *if necessary