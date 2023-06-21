Local lawmaker calls on DOT to study traffic on Empire Boulevard

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A local lawmaker is calling on the New York State Department of Transportation to study traffic on the busy Empire Boulevard after a series of crashes.

Monroe County Legislator Paul Dondorfer who represents Penfield said many people have contacted him about the high number of crashes in the area. That includes a crash on June 3 between Winton Road and Plank Road where two SUVs collided.

Dondorfer wants the DOT to look into the feasibility of adding a traffic light in that area, outside the Waters Edge Apartments entrance. Here is a statement from Dondorfer:

“Many residents have contacted me regarding the high number of accidents in this area. I am hopeful that the study conducted will support adding a stop-light to increase safety. I am eager to see the results from the New York State Department of Transportation and thank Director Reeves for his team’s time looking into this matter.”