Lollypop Farm finds homes for nearly 200 animals for Clear the Shelter Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm found homes for nearly 200 animals during its Clear the Shelter Week, a free adoption event that ran from July 9 through 15.

In seven days, the shelter found homes for 132 cats, 21 dogs, five guinea pigs, five hamsters, a mouse, 11 rabbits, and seven rats. People adopted pets from Lollypop Farm’s main campus in Fairport along with its satellite locations in Brighton, Greece, and Webster.

Farm animals weren’t free to adopt but three pigs, a goat, and eight chickens found a home during that week.

Clear the Shelter Week came less than a month after Lollypop Farm took 197 cats into their care after a Humane Society investigation found them at a home in Gates.