Lyons Central School District joins lawsuit against social media companies

LYONS, N.Y. — The Lyons Central School District is joining other districts including Hilton and Greece in a lawsuit against social media companies.

The districts are suing the social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube, claiming that the platforms are damaging students’ mental health.

Hilton and Greece joined the lawsuit back in September. Hundreds of districts nationwide are included. A statement from the Lyons CSD said:

“We recognize the susceptibility of adolescents to social media pressures, leading to concerns such as body dissatisfaction and low self-esteem, which can often lead to mental health challenges and youth depression.”

The district said the lawsuit will “not impose any financial burden on the district.” The lawsuit contends two main points:

Children and adolescents are especially susceptible to harm through social media, because their brains aren’t fully developed.

Teens know they spend too much time on social media but are powerless to stop.

The lawsuit seeks to have the social media companies declared a public nuisance to be abated, alongside claiming monetary damages.