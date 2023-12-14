Man accused of attacking former Rep. Lee Zeldin will be sentenced Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — David Jakubonis, the man who pleaded guilty to attacking former Rep. Lee Zeldin in summer of 2022, will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

The attack happened in Perinton while Zeldin was campaigning for governor. Jakubonis says he was drunk. He was admitted to an alcohol treatment center after his arrest.

Jakubonis is charged with assaulting a federal officer, which has a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Jakubonis is a veteran who has received help for his addiction from the Veterans Outreach Center. His sentencing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.