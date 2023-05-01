Man admits to sexually assaulting, trafficking girl in Yates County and Southern Tier

PENN YAN, N.Y. – The man accused of raping and trafficking a child – at times armed with a rifle, sometimes recording the abuse – will spend decades in prison, if not the rest of his life.

Andrew Daugherty, 49, pleaded guilty Monday to predatory sexual assault, predatory sexual assault against a child, sex trafficking a child, and compelling prostitution.

He’s accused of abusing the female victim starting in 2017, when she was under 13. New York State Police started investigating him last fall.

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella say Daugherty took a plea deal and waived his right to appeal as a part of the plea agreement.

All told, he will serve an aggregate sentence of 40 years to life.

Daugherty spent five years on probation for a 2006 conviction in Elmira for sexually abusing a five-year-old boy. He was designated a level 2 sex offender by New York State.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.