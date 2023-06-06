Man charged with fatal shooting inside apartment on Van Auker Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Roje Lowry on the ninth floor of his apartment building on Van Auker Street in the Corn Hill neighborhood.

Rochester Police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Rodriguez, 22, while he was leaving a home on the east side of the city on Tuesday morning. Officers say he knew Lowry.

Rodriguez is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the early morning fatal shooting on May 26. When officers arrived, they found Lowry with a gunshot wound in the hallway. He was rushed to Strong Hospital where he died soon after arriving.

RPD says they won’t comment on a motive at this time. He will be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Rochester City Court.

Neighbors remember Lowry as a kind person who loved his family. Neighbor Sherman Coley described him as “a sweetheart” who “didn’t bother nobody”. The two grew up together in the same apartment complex.

“He lived on the other end with his mom, before they moved out,” Coley said. “But as a little person, he was just running around like everybody else just chilling. He grew up, got a job.”