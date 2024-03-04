Man pleads guilty to attempted rape and sexual abuse around Park Avenue neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man pleaded guilty on Monday morning to sexually abusing a woman and attempting to rape two others around the Park Avenue neighborhood.

Hayden Cypressi, 27, faces up to 18 years in prison and 15 years of post-release supervision. Cypressi was arrested last November after Rochester Police investigated a string of sexual assaults.

The most recent attempted rape happened on Oct. 29 near Park Avenue and Culver Road. The victim told investigators that she was walking alone toward her home in the dark when she was grabbed from behind and assaulted.

Police also charged Cypressi with sexually abusing a woman on August 27 near South Goodman Street and Park Avenue.

