Man pleads guilty to killing Rochester teen after he got off school bus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man accused of killing an Edison Tech student last year admitted his guilt Friday.

Salahuddin Floyd, Jr., also known as “O.G. Poohbear,” admitted shooting and killing 17-year-old Bryson Simpson after he got off the school bus on Otis Street on March 11, 2022.

Floyd was apprehended and charged two months later.

Bryson was walking down the street with three of his friends when a car drove by and Floyd shot at them. He was hit in the upper body.

His friends weren’t hurt.

Police say both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech. Floyd is facing 25 years in prison.