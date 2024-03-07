Man pleads not guilty to murder of girl, 16, whose body was found in the woods

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jakarah Lopez-Moore, the 16-year-old girl whose body was found in the woods last October.

Reign Tapiato, 27, is accused of bringing Lopez-Moore into the woods near the Erie Canal in the city and fatally shooting her in the head. He was arrested in February and charged with second-degree murder.

His attorney says Tapiato is an Air Force veteran and married with children. Tapiato is in the Monroe County Jail on $250,000 bail. Tapiatio will be back in court in may.

Jakarah’s family reported her missing after she left her home on Weld Street on Aug. 27 and didn’t return home. A month and a half later, on Oct. 14, people fishing discovered Jakarah’s body in the woods behind Vanguard Parkway.

