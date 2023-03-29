Man sentenced for killing two people on Genesee County farm a year ago

ALEXANDER, N.Y. — The man who admitted to killing two people on a Genesee County farm in March of 2022 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. Raul Cruz pleaded guilty to the murder, then tried to withdraw his plea.

Cruz admitted to killing Marcelino Gomez Hernandez and Elibander Morales in October. They were found dead at a farm in Alexander a year ago this month.

Against the advice of his attorney, Cruz then made a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he did not understand the justice system. A Genesee County judge denied the withdrawal on Tuesday and sentenced the 19-year-old to 50 years to life in prison.