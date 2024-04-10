Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for string of attempted rapes in Park Avenue neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has been sentenced to 18 years prison after pleading a guilty to a string of attempted rapes and sexual abuse in the Park Avenue neighborhood.

Hayden Cypressi, 27, admitted to attempting to rape and sexually assaulting four women who were strangers to him. It happened between May of 2022 and October 2022 while the women were walking in the neighborhood.

In one case, a victim told investigators that she was walking alone toward her home when she was grabbed from behind and assaulted. That happened on Oct. 29 near Park Avenue and Culver Road.

Cypressi was also sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision and must register as a sex offender.

