Man sentenced to 25 years to life for deadly shooting at East Avenue bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was sentenced 25 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting two people, one fatally, inside a bar on East Avenue.

Randy Burney, 37, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting killed 41-year-old Kimanhi Hinds and injured a security guard with the same bullet the morning of May 29, 2023 inside Flower City Station, across the street from News10NBC.

Hinds died before police arrived and the security guard was taken to Rochester General Hospital. Rochester Police determined that Burney fled the scene after approaching Hinds and shooting him at point blank range.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Hinds was with his family for a night out when he was killed.