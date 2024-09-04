Man thanks first responders who saved his life after heart attack in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A local man who had a near-death experience got a chance to thank people who helped to save his life.

Back in June, a Holley High School senior who was working at Subway restaurant in Brockport rushed over to help Jack Brennan after he head a heart attack while behind the wheel of his truck.

First responders reunited with Brennan last night. However, Leigha Walker, the Subway employee, couldn’t be there. She performed CPR on him before first responders arrived. Brennan says he’s thankful to all of the people who helped.

“It’s been a long recovery but its a good feeling getting back to normal, being able to do some things,” Brennan said.

Brennan said he’s stayed connected with Walker ever since she saved his life. The Holley School Board recognized Walker for her life-saving efforts in June.