Mayor will declare April 23 as Dyaisha Fair Day in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s own college basketball star and soon-to-be WNBA player Dyaisha Fair will get her own day dedicated to her.

On Tuesday, Mayor Malik Evans will declare April 23 at Dyaisha Fair Day to celebrate the accomplishments of the Edison Tech High School and Syracuse University alumni.

This month, Fair was selected 16th overall (4th in the second round) by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA draft. In her final season with Syracuse, Fair became the third leading scorer of all time for NCAA Division I women’s basketball with just over 3,400 career points. Now, Fair will take her talents to the West Coast to join the Aces, who are back-to-back WNBA champions.

News10NBC spoke with Fair’s high school coach, Jack Palmeri. He said Fair getting drafted was one of the proudest moment of his life, describing her as a hard worker on and off the court.

News10NBC also spoke with Fair back in February about her outstanding season at Syracuse and what it’s like playing for Coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

“What I have my mind set to do is what I’m capable of doing,” Fair said.

Fair gave a shoutout to Rochester during the draft. She had a flower on her suit jacket, symbolizing Rochester being the Flower City.