Mcllroy finishes tied for seventh at PGA Championship at Oak Hill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rory Mcllroy, the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world from North Ireland whose wife is a Rochester native, finished the PGA Championship on Sunday tied for seventh.

He finished the tournament at Oak Hill Country Club at two under par over the four days of competition. He scored one under par for Sunday with five birdies and four bogeys. You can see the final leaderboard for the PGA Championship here.

On the last day, Mcllroy was paired with Michael Block, the 46-year-old club professional and instructor from Southern California who made the crowd erupt on the 15th hole when he got a hole-in-one. In an emotional interview, Block said that’s the first hole-in-one he’s made in a tournament.

Block finished tied for 15th place with a score of one over par overall, which is good enough to qualify him for next year’s PGA Championship.

After Tuesday’s practice day at Oak Hill, Mcllroy spoke about his local connection at a press conference. Mcllroy said he has enjoyed spending some summers, falls, and Christmases in the Rochester area with his wife.

Mcllroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, is a 2003 graduate of West Irondequoit High School and a 2008 graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology. She previously worked for the PGA of America. The couple, who live in Florida, married in 2017. They had their first child in 2020.

“I love the seasons, we live in Florida. We don’t get that, so it’s nice to come up here and see the leaves change in October and have the snow and Christmas time,” Mcllroy said.

Mcllroy also said he’s learned some things about the culture of Western New York, including how important the Buffalo Bills are.

“It’s certainly easier to root for the Bills when Josh Allen is playing football,” he said.

During the last PGA Championship at Oak Hill ten years ago, Mcllroy tied for eighth place. He won the 2012 PGA Championship and has won three other majors.