PGA star Rory McIlroy shares excitement about playing at Oak Hill

PITTSFORD, N.Y. On Day 2 of PGA Championship week, the PGA of America brass touched on a bunch of things, including how nice Oak Hill looks as the week gets going. The tournament was moved from August to May a few years ago as part of a shakeup to the golf calendar.

And someone with ties to the area is happy to be back. Rory Mcllroy is the third-ranked golfer in the world, and his wife, Erica Stoll, is a 2003 graduate of West Irondequoit High School.

Rory Mcllroy says…



⛳️ he’s already felt some ‘hometown love’ from fans at Oak Hill.



⛳️ being a #Bills fan makes it easier when Josh Allen is QB.



would be disappointing if the PGA Champ didn't come back to northeast courses in future since moving to May.

“I got a lot of support out there yesterday in the practice round, and yeah, I certainly know this area probably a little better than most of the people in the field,” McIlroy said. “Hopefully that support will help me and give me some momentum as the week goes on. Yeah, it’s nice to come back to somewhere that you’re familiar with, that you’ve got obviously really good memories and sort of good karma.”

Fans in attendance were able to watch their favorite players from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They’ll get another chance on Wednesday, before the actual tournament starts on Thursday morning.