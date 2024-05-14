Memorial will honor lives lost two years after Buffalo mass shooting

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday marks two years since a gunman went into Tops supermarket in Buffalo and killed 10 Black people in a mass shooting determined to be a hate crime.

In the afternoon, the Buffalo community will come together to unveil a memorial at Tops to honor the victims. News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen will be in Buffalo on Tuesday for the dedication. Live coverage starts at noon.

The memorial will serve as a place of honor, solace, and reflection as the community continues its healing process. Garnell Whitfield, whose mother Ruth Whitfield was killed in the attack, says the memorial is one step in a long road to recovery.

“Let’s be very clear that it’s not going to bring my mother back, but it does represent hope for a better day. It does represent the planting of a seed within this community that will hopefully bear fruit,” he said.

On Monday, Gov. kathy Hochul and local leaders, along with members of the 5/14 Memorial Commission, unveiled a final design for a new memorial. The memorial is called “Seeing Us” and contains 10 pillars with the names of the people who were killed. You can read about the lives of each of the 10 victims here.

The man who carried out the mass shooting, whose hate was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on state charges. He pleaded guilty in November of 2022 and was sentenced in February of 2023.

Last January, federal prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against the shooter. While New York State doesn’t have the death penalty, the Justice Department has the option of seeking it in a separate federal hate crimes case.

In partnership with Tops, the National Compassion Fund created the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to provide financial help to people impacted by the mass shooting.