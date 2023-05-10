Monroe County Legislature lifts residency requirement for deputies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer need to live in the county they serve.

The Monroe County Legislature overwhelmingly approved a request to lift the requirement on Tuesday night. Some county lawmakers voted in favor of removing the requirement for the sheriff’s office, but say they would not support lifting the mandate for administrative positions.

Legislators listed public safety concerns as a deciding factor. In January, the County Legislature approved a request to waive the requirement for deputies assigned to the Monroe County Jail.

This comes after Monroe County increased funding for the sheriff’s office by $7 million, added 40 new positions for deputies and other roles, and created an inter-agency operations center to tackle crime.