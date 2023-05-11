Monroe High School adds protective barriers after stolen car drives across campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District installed new protective barriers around Monroe High School after a stolen car sped across the campus on May 5.

The barriers will block anyone from driving through the school grounds. The district says this is a temporary solution and they’re working with the city to create a permanent answer.

Students had to run to avoid getting hit by the stolen Hyundai around 9:15 a.m. No one was hurt.

Similar to the school’s protective barriers, some business owners have placed slabs of concrete in front of their buildings to protect cars from smashing into them.