Stolen car nearly mows down students at Monroe High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the person who drove onto the campus at Monroe High School Friday morning, sending students running for safety. No one was injured.

The car, a Hyundai, was stolen according to the Rochester City School District. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Police responded to the Alexander Street school after getting 911 calls about a large fight and the Hyundai driving recklessly.

Officers say there was no fight, but did learn that the car had fled the scene. RPD says it’s working to identify the car and is asking anyone with information to call 911.

RCSD called the incident horrifying. Here is the full statement from RCSD:

“I am horrified that, once again, a stolen car was driven extremely recklessly at one of our schools, endangering the lives of our students and staff. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident, yet it serves as a stark reminder of the impact that these serious crimes have on our community.”

“I am working with Mayor Evans and the Rochester Police Department and am doing everything in my power to ensure the safety of our school community.“

“These continued incidents have a significant impact on our students and staff. We urge anyone with information about this incident or any other criminal activity in our community to come forward and report it to the RPD.“

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on TikTok.

Leaders also say the automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable. In the first three months of 2023 alone, Rochester had a nearly 2,400% increase in thefts of Kias and Hyundais.