More trash found at Durand Eastman Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, News10NBC investigated after Durand Eastman Beach was littered with trash and taxpayer-funded picnic tables were burned.

The picnic tables, meant for family use at a grassy area near Lakeshore Boulevard, were charred. News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean brought it to Mayor Malik Evans’ attention.

“It’s sad that people can’t get a respite from the beach because people think it’s cool to burn picnic tables,” Evans said.

It seems the destruction is a product of late-night parties. So, we decided to check out the beach on Saturday morning. Our photojournalist found burned wood pallets and beverage cans scattered.

Those living in the area say there’s something new everyday.

This is a developing story, and News10NBC will continue to investigate.