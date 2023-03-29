New York State gets federal funding to boost broadband internet access

ALBANY, N.Y. — Federal money is coming to New York State to boost broadband internet access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made the announcement on Wednesday.

The funds will be available through the American Rescue Plan and the goal is to provide high-speed internet access to thousands of homes and families across New York State.

“Investing in internet can create enormous economic opportunity,” Gillibrand said. “It has lifelong impacts, especially for kids. Research suggests it leads to new business creation, lowers unemployment rates, creates jobs, raises property values, and improves health and life opportunity in our communities.”

Greenlight is already underway working to bring high-speed internet to more than 5,000 homes in the Rochester-area suburbs such as Webster and Chili.