Officials will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday about investigation into death of Genesee County sergeant

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Officials will speak at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Batavia about the investigation into the death of Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Sanfratello died in the line of duty on Sunday morning while arresting two people at Batavia Downs. The sheriff, district attorney, and members of Batavia Police will be at the press conference.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by News10NBC, a man beat Sgt. Sanfratello with a jewelry chain necklace, then put the sergeant into a chokehold, when he was removing the man from the casino.

That man, Michael Elmore, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated manslaughter. In addition, a woman, Lindsey Wilcox, is charged with assault and burglary. She is accused of hitting the sergeant when he was arresting her.

Sgt. Sanfratello, 54, served with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years. His family described him as a loving father, brother, and son.