Police: Suspect beat sergeant with chain, put him into chokehold

BATAVIA, N.Y. – After Michael Elmore was kicked out of a casino early Sunday morning, Batavia Police say he came back with a metal chain – and used it to beat a Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy on the job.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by News10NBC, Elmore beat Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello on his head and face, then put him into a chokehold when the sergeant was removing him from the casino.

MORE: Genesee County deputy who died in line of duty remembered as a loving father and son

MORE: Man and woman arrested in connection to death of Genesee Sheriff’s Sgt. appear in court Tuesday

MORE: Two people arrested in death of deputy who died responding to call at Batavia Downs

Michael Elmore (Provided photo)

Lindsey Wilcox (Provided photo)

It also says Lindsey Wilcox hit the sergeant when he was trying to arrest her.

Sgt. Sanfratello lost consciousness in the casino and never recovered.

Elmore and Wilcox will appear in Batavia Town Court at 1 p.m. News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean will be in the courtroom. Follow him here: