PAB will hold meeting on Monday to update community on ‘mission and vision’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board will hold a meeting on Monday, May 1 to update the community on its status.

The PAB says it will present its “mission, vision, and current trajectory” to Rochester City Council and community members. The meeting is at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers Room 302-A on 30 Church Street.

The meeting will also include a presentation of the agency’s history and the challenges the PAB faces as it prepares to complete investigations.

“Speaking directly to the community we are hearing that people just aren’t sure what is happening at the Police Accountability Board. This is a chance to hear from the agency directly on the work that has been completed and how we intend to continue moving forward.” Said Sherry Walker-Cowart, Interim Executive Director of the PAB.

This month, the PAB canceled two of its meeting because it didn’t have enough board members. Since then, City Council has approved three new PAB board members at its meeting on Tuesday, giving the board eight total members. One vacancy still needs to be filled.

The PAB has struggled to maintain staff and the acting chief of investigations Duwaine Bascoe resigned in February.