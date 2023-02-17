Duwaine Bascoe resigns as acting chief of investigations of PAB

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The acting chief of investigations of the Rochester Police Accountability Board has resigned.

Duwaine Bascoe notified the board’s interim executive director on Thursday morning of his plan to resign. There’s no word yet on why Bascoe is resigning.

The PAB has seen quite a bit of turmoil over the last several months. Maintaining its staff has been one of the board’s biggest challenges.

More about the Police Accountability Board: