City Council passes three measures to reform Police Accountability Board
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Council on Tuesday night passed three measures aimed at reforming the Rochester Police Accountability Board.
This after months of chaos within the PAB. The first measure requires training for all PAB staff and board members.
Second imposes a moratorium on spending and continues a hiring freeze through the end of the fiscal year. The final measure rescinds any funds budgeted for the PAB and redirected to needs in the community.
City Council President Miguel Melendez says this is the beginning of City Council’s plans to revamp the PAB.
“The meat and potatoes of what the public voted on is logging civilian complaints, conducting investigations, and determining whether or not an officer participated in misconduct. I am committed to getting that back on track,” Melendez said.
The PAB has been plagued with issues from its inception in 2019. Earlier this month, Sherry Walker-Cowart was appointed as the board’s interim executive director.
More about the Police Accountability Board:
- Sherry Walker-Cowart starts as the interim executive director of PAB on Friday (Dec 8)
- An intervention: Rochester City Council will decide what’s next for PAB (Nov 18)
- PAB votes to terminate Conor Dwyer Reynolds (Nov 17)
- Investigative report faults PAB executive director’s leadership and decision-making (Nov 16)
- PAB addresses plans to unionize for better job protection (Nov. 10)
- More internal strife at Police Accountability Board amid accusations against acting manager (Oct 12)
- Some Rochester City Council members say they didn’t know a PAB member was put on leave (Oct 7)
- PAB loses another member; deputy chief of community engagement fired on Friday (Oct 7)
- Another top Police Accountability Board leader gets suspended (Oct 6)
- PAB wants your input on police disciplinary “matrix” (Oct 4)
- Suspended director of Police Accountability Board loses lawsuit that aimed to reinstate him (Sept 22)
- 111 reports filed with Police Accountability Board in first 30 days (July 20)
- PAB Alliance voices concerns over nomination and budget (June 22)
- PAB Board Chair submits resignation (June 10)
- Police Accountability Board Chair accused of sexual harassment (June 7)
- Police Accountability Board will start taking complaints in June (May 27)
- City councilmembers question PAB and what they are doing with their time (May 24)