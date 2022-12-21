City Council passes three measures to reform Police Accountability Board

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Council on Tuesday night passed three measures aimed at reforming the Rochester Police Accountability Board.

This after months of chaos within the PAB. The first measure requires training for all PAB staff and board members.

Second imposes a moratorium on spending and continues a hiring freeze through the end of the fiscal year. The final measure rescinds any funds budgeted for the PAB and redirected to needs in the community.

City Council President Miguel Melendez says this is the beginning of City Council’s plans to revamp the PAB.

“The meat and potatoes of what the public voted on is logging civilian complaints, conducting investigations, and determining whether or not an officer participated in misconduct. I am committed to getting that back on track,” Melendez said.

The PAB has been plagued with issues from its inception in 2019. Earlier this month, Sherry Walker-Cowart was appointed as the board’s interim executive director.

